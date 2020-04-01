Non-Subsidised LPG Price Cut By Rs 61.5-65 Per Cylinder In Metros

Non-subsidised LPG prices were reduced by Rs 61.5-65 per cylinder in metros on Wednesday. That marked a second consecutive month of revision in the cooking gas rates. With effect from April 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was decreased by Rs 61.5 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) and Rs 62 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under brand Indane. From April 1, 2020, Indian Oil consumers in Delhi and Mumbai have to pay Rs 744.00 per cylinder for non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas - refills in Delhi and Rs 714.50 per cylinder in Mumbai, instead of the existing Rs 805.50 per cylinder Rs 776.50 per cylinder respectively.

LPG Cylinder Price In Metros

City Non-Subsidised LPG Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From April 1 Existing Delhi 744.00 805.5 Kolkata 774.50 839.5 Mumbai 714.50 776.5 Chennai 761.50 826 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month. Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.