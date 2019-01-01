LPG Cylinder Becomes Cheaper From Today, Details Here

LPG cylinder price: Subsidised cooking gas rates have been cut by Rs 5.91-6.03/unit in the four metros

LPG or liquid petroleum gas prices were lowered this month. While subsidised LPG rates were lowered by Rs 5.91-6.03 per cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai with effect from January 1, 2019, non-subsidised cooking gas prices were reduced by Rs 120.5-123 per cylinder, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Monday's revision in LPG rates marks the second consecutive reduction in LPG rates. Prices that consumers have to pay for purchase of LPG refills were lowered in December 2017 last.

Announcing the new rates applicable in Delhi from the next day, Indian Oil Corporation on Monday said: "The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.120.50 per cylinder w.e.f. 1st January 2019, due to fall in price of LPG in international market and strengthening of US$-rupee exchange rate."

Here's a comparison of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices in the four metros as given by Indian Oil Corporation on its website: