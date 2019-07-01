Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Reduced By Over Rs 100 Per Cylinder From Today: 5 Things To Know

LPG cylinder price: In Delhi and Mumbai, non-subsidised rates have been cut by Rs 100.5 per cylinder

LPG or cooking gas prices were reduced with effect from July 1, 2019, reversing a rising trend in the past four months. In Delhi and Mumbai, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were lowered by Rs 100.5 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) and Rs 101 per cylinder respectively, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. State-run Indian Oil supplies LPG under brand Indane. Subsidised LPG prices were lowered by Rs 3.02 per cylinder and Rs 3.05 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Here are 10 things to know about LPG (cooking gas) cylinder prices today:

1. With effect from July 1, subsidised LPG rates stand at Rs 494.35 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 497.47 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 492.04 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 482.23 per cylinder in Chennai.

2. That marks a reduction to the tune of Rs 3.02 per cylinder in subsidised LPG rates each in Delhi and Chennai compared to the previous month. In Mumbai and Kolkata each, the LPG price is down Rs 3.05 per cylinder compared to the previous month.

3. Non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 637 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 662.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 608.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 652.5 per cylinder in Chennai from July 1.

4. That marks a cut of Rs 100.5 per cylinder each in Delhi and Chennai, and Rs 101 per cylinder each in Kolkata and Mumbai.

5. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price. The amount of subsidy varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates.

