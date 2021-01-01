LPG Cylinder Price: Cooking Gas Rates Unchanged After Two Straight Hikes. Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder Now

LPG Cooking Gas Price: In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG is Rs 694 per cylinder.

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were left unchanged at existing levels on January 1, 2021, following two hikes of a cumulative Rs 100 per cylinder in each of the four metros. With effect from January 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG remained at Rs 694 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG under the brand Indane.

Usually, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From January 1 December 15 December 1 Delhi 694.00 694.00 644.00 Kolkata 720.50 720.50 670.50 Mumbai 694.00 694.00 644.00 Chennai 710.00 710.00 660.00 (Source: iocl.com)

Out of the four metros, non-subsidised LPG is currently the most expensive in Kolkata, where a consumer pays Rs 720.50 for each refill. In Delhi and Mumbai each, the rate is Rs 694 per cylinder, and Rs 610 per cylinder in Chennai.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.