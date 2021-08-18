Cooking Gas Price Hiked By Rs 25 Per Cylinder. Here Is How Much You Pay

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets.

Price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from August 17, news agency ANI reported. With effect from August 17, price of non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder will cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi and Mumbai. Currently price of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata at Rs 886 per cylinder. Earlier on July 1st, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50.

Here are the latest LPG cylinder prices in four metro cities:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From August 17 July 1 June 1 Delhi 859.50 834.50 809 Kolkata 886 861 835 Mumbai 859.50 834.50 809 Chennai 875.50 850.50 825

Currently, the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms to a household every year. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Usually, the prices of the non-subsidised LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis and any changes are implemented on the first day of each month.

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are at record highs across the country. Petrol prices have already crossed the RS 100 mark in the country.