Sensex, Nifty End Flat; PSU Banks, Pharma Shares Fall, Metals Shine

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in metal, auto and media shares were offset with losses in state-run lenders, pharma and telecom shares. Earlier in the day, benchmarks opened higher amid upbeat global mood. However, due to volatility in second half of the session on the back of weekly expiry of index derivative contracts, the benchmarks turned rangebound. The Sensex moved in a band of 300 points and Nifty touched high of 11,359.30 and low of 11,269.95.

The Sensex ended 59 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310 and Nifty slipped 8 points to close at 11,300.

Five of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank and Pharma indexes nearly 1 per cent decline. Banking, financial services and private banking shares also witnessed mild selling pressure.

On the other hand, metal, auto and media shares saw buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.73 per cent.

Sun Pharma was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2 per cent to close at Rs 521. Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, ITC, GAIL, Power Grid, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, Nestle India, Infosys and HDFC Bank were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Tata Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock climbed 5 per cent to close at Rs 131. Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, Titan, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Indian Oil and UltraTech Cement were among the losers.