Litigation Funding: The Current Status Of Third Party Funding In India

Litigation funding cannot help in saving arbitration costs.

The Supreme Court of India recently validated the concept of litigation funding. Litigation funding is a practice where a third party unrelated to the lawsuit provides capital to a petitioner involved in litigation in return for a portion of any financial recovery from the lawsuit, according to Advok8.in, an internet company solving problems of lawyers and litigants. The recent validation by Supreme Court of India has indeed brought the concept of third party funding in limelight. Third party funding can be valuable in reducing litigation risk and exposure, if one has a strong case.