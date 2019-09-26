Liquidity Not A Crisis, Says Nirmala Sitharaman After Meeting Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Thursday said that liquidity is not a crisis. Ms Sitharaman was speaking at a press conference after meeting banks and financial institutions. "Sum and substance of what I heard was that there is no liquidity crisis", she said. "If there was a problem of liquidity, it was in the wholesale financing, and not in the retail," she added.

"Many of the MFIs and micro-finance units which have come here are in deep country, they said that in those areas there is still demand and they are extending loans. All of them clearly voiced a positive growth which is a good encouraging story," she further added.

Ms Sitharaman met private sector banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and Housing finance companies. Issues such as liquidity, rate cut and credit disbursal were on the top agenda of discussions between the Finance Minister and the lenders.

On September 19, Ms Sitharaman had announced that public sector banks (PSBs) would hold public meetings with borrowers for distributing loans in 400 districts of the country to provide credit to borrowers, including homebuyers and farmers.

The government had also asked banks not to declare any stressed assets of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as non-performing asset (NPA) till March 31 next year.

