Link SBI's Bank Account With Aadhaar Via These 4 Methods

Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Internet Banking
1. Log in to SBI net banking - onlinesbi.com
2. Navigate to 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen
3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on submit
4. The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed
5. Status of mapping will be advised on registered mobile number
Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Anywhere App
1. Login to SBI Anywhere App
2. Click on 'Requests'
3. Click on 'Aadhaar'
4. Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'
5. Select CIF (Customer Information File) from the drop down list
6. Enter Aadhaar number
7. Select term and conditions. Click on submit
8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding
Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI ATM
1. Visit an SBI ATM
2. Swipe ATM cum debit card and enter PIN
3. Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'
4. Select Aadhaar registration
5. Select the Account type (savings/checking)
6. Now enter Aadhaar number
7. You will be prompted to re-enter the same
8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding
Linking Aadhaar with bank account by visiting SBI branch
1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch
2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar
3. Fill in a 'Letter of Request'
4. Submit the letter with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter
5. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch
6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding