NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Link SBI's Bank Account With Aadhaar Via These 4 Methods

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Services | | Updated: June 16, 2018 15:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Link SBI's Bank Account With Aadhaar Via These 4 Methods

SBI Bank accounts can be linked with Aadhaar via net banking also.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers multiple channels for seeding Aadhaar card number into existing bank account. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). SBI Bank accounts can be linked with Aadhaar via net banking (onlinesbi.com), mobile app, ATM or by visiting the branch, as mentioned on the official portal of country's largest lender. As per new KYC (Know Your Customer) norms, it is mandatory to link bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Internet Banking 

1.    Log in to SBI net banking - onlinesbi.com

2.    Navigate to 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen

3.    On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on submit

4.    The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed

5.    Status of mapping will be advised on registered mobile number

Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Anywhere App

1.    Login to SBI Anywhere App

2.    Click on 'Requests'

3.    Click on 'Aadhaar'

4.    Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'

5.    Select CIF (Customer Information File) from the drop down list

6.    Enter Aadhaar number

7.    Select term and conditions. Click on submit

8.    You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding

Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI ATM

1.    Visit an SBI ATM

2.    Swipe ATM cum debit card and enter PIN

3.    Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'

4.    Select Aadhaar registration 

5.    Select the Account type (savings/checking)

6.    Now enter Aadhaar number

7.    You will be prompted to re-enter the same

8.    You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding

Linking Aadhaar with bank account by visiting SBI branch

1.    Visit your nearest SBI Branch

2.    Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar

3.    Fill in a 'Letter of Request'

4.    Submit the letter with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter

5.    After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch

Comments
6.    You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AadhaarState Bank of India (SBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top