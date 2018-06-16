Link SBI's Bank Account With Aadhaar Via These 4 Methods Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Bank accounts can be linked with Aadhaar via net banking also. multiple channels for seeding Aadhaar card number into existing bank account. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). SBI Bank accounts can be linked with Aadhaar via net banking (onlinesbi.com), mobile app, ATM or by visiting the branch, as mentioned on the official portal of country's largest lender. As per new KYC (Know Your Customer) norms, it is mandatory to link bank accounts with Aadhaar.



Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Internet Banking



1. Log in to SBI net banking - onlinesbi.com



2. Navigate to 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen



3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on submit



4. The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed



5. Status of mapping will be advised on registered mobile number



Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI Anywhere App



1. Login to SBI Anywhere App



2. Click on 'Requests'



3. Click on 'Aadhaar'



4. Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'



5. Select CIF (Customer Information File) from the drop down list



6. Enter Aadhaar number



7. Select term and conditions. Click on submit



8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding



Linking Aadhaar with bank account via SBI ATM



1. Visit an SBI ATM



2. Swipe ATM cum debit card and enter PIN



3. Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'



4. Select Aadhaar registration



5. Select the Account type (savings/checking)



6. Now enter Aadhaar number



7. You will be prompted to re-enter the same



8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding



Linking Aadhaar with bank account by visiting SBI branch



1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch



2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar



3. Fill in a 'Letter of Request'



4. Submit the letter with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter



5. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch



6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding







State Bank of India (SBI) offersinto existing bank account. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). SBI Bank accounts can be linked with, as mentioned on the official portal of country's largest lender. As per new KYC (Know Your Customer) norms, it is mandatory to link bank accounts with Aadhaar.1. Log in to SBI net banking - onlinesbi.com2. Navigate to 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on submit4. The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed5. Status of mapping will be advised on registered mobile number1. Login to SBI Anywhere App2. Click on 'Requests'3. Click on 'Aadhaar'4. Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'5. Select CIF (Customer Information File) from the drop down list6. Enter Aadhaar number7. Select term and conditions. Click on submit8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding1. Visit an SBI ATM2. Swipe ATM cum debit card and enter PIN3. Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'4. Select Aadhaar registration5. Select the Account type (savings/checking)6. Now enter Aadhaar number7. You will be prompted to re-enter the same8. You will receive an SMS on registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar3. Fill in a 'Letter of Request'4. Submit the letter with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter5. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch 6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter