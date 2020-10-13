Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE, on October 15.

The allotment of initial public offering (IPO) shares of Likhitha Infrastructure has been finalized. Likhitha Infrastructure's Rs 61 crore IPO was open for subscription between September 29, 2020 and October 7, 2020. (The IPO was scheduled to close on October 1, but was extended till October 7 due to lackluster response from the investing community). The issue was subscribed 9.51 times. The shares of Likhitha Infrastructure are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE, on October 15.

The oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider had fixed the price band of the share offering at Rs 117-Rs 120 per share, which was later revised downwards to Rs 116-Rs 120 per share. It plans to raise Rs 61.20 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The initial public offering consisted of a fresh issue of up to 51 lakh equity shares, representing 25.86 per cent of the company's post issue paid-up equity capital. The IPO proceeds will be used for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Likhitha Infrastructure is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider, laying pipeline networks and providing operations and maintenance services for city gas distribution projects in India. Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati and Likhitha Gaddipati are the promoters of Likhitha Infrastructure.

Unistone Capital is the lead manager of the IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Here's how to check the Allotment Status of Likhitha Infrastructure IPO?

Access the website of the IPO registrar - bigshareonline.com

Select 'Likhitha Infrastructure- IPO' in the dropdown menu

Check the box -application number or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Enter the 'Application Number,' or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number) - whichever is applicable

Enter the captcha

Click on the 'submit' button

Access the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.