LIC's Flop Show Continues, Shares Hit New Low, Valuation Dives: 5 Points

The slump has dragged LIC's market capitalisation below Rs 5 lakh crore for the first time. The market capitalisation of LIC fell to Rs 4.91 lakh crore on Monday. At the issue price of Rs 949, LIC's market valuation stood a little over Rs 6 lakh crore.

LIC shares got listed on the stock exchanges on May 17. Since its listing, the scrip has closed in the green for just four trading sessions.

Last week, the state-run insurer posted a 17 per cent decline (yearly) in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,410 crore for the March 2022 quarter.

However, LIC's net premium income stood 17.9 per cent higher at Rs 1.4 lakh crore from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter year ago.