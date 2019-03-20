All You Need To Know About LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana

LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana provides pension for senior citizens of 60 years and above.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest life insurance company, apart from insurance products also offers pension plans for senior citizens. LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana among other annuity or pension plans like LIC Jeevan Shanti and LIC Jeevan Akshay 6 is one of their pension plans offering for senior citizens. LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana can be purchased for a minimum lump sum payment of Rs 1,44,578 and maximum lump sum payment of Rs 15 lakhs to avail pensions for a policy term of 10 years. (Also Read: From Premium, Maturity To Tax Benefit: Key Things To Know About LIC New Jeevan Anand Plan)

Here are details about pensions, premiums and other benefits being offered by LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PM VVY):

LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana provides immediate pension for senior citizens of 60 years and above.It can be purchased by paying a lumpsum amount , LIC said on its website eterm.licindia.in.

The plan provides for pension payments of for the policy term of 10 years, with return of purchase price at the end of 10 years.

Pension payments can be availed by the plan subscriber on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. In case of death of the subscriber the purchase price of the plan would be refunded to the legal heirs.

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana can be purchased without any medical examination and premature exit is allowed during policy term under exceptional circumstances like critical/terminal illness of self or spouse .

Surrender value payable in such cases is 98 per cent of the purchase price, according to information on LIC's website.

Here are minimum and maximum purchase price and corresponding pensions the subscribers would get on under different modes of pension:

Mode of Pension Minimum Purchase Price Corresponding Pension Amount Yearly 1,44,578 12,000 per annum Half-Yearly 1,47,601 6,000 Half year Quarterly 1,49,068 3,000 per Qtr. Monthly 1,50,000 1,000 per month Mode of Pension Maximum Purchase Price(Rs) Corresponding Pension Amount Yearly 14,45,783 1,20,000 per annum Half-Yearly 14,76,015 60,000 per half year Quarterly 14,90,683 30,000 per Qtr. Monthly 15,00,000 10,000 per month Source: LIC The subscribers of the plan also get to avail loan from the Life Insurance Corporation of India after complying with the policy for three years.

The maximum loan amount offered by the LIC is 75 per cent of the purchase price.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.