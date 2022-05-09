LIC IPO: All Categories Fully Subscribed, Issue Booked By Over 200% And Counting

All categories of the public offer were oversubscribed. The portion set aside for policyholders was booked 5.38 times, employees by 4.01 times, retail investors by 1.72 times, non-institutional investors by 1.38 times and qualified institutional buyers by 1.17 times.

The LIC subscription is offering a discount to employees and retail investors of Rs 45 per share. LIC policyholders will be offered a discount of Rs 60 per share.

The state insurer's mega IPO was open for subscription on Saturday and Sunday as well.

For an IPO, the Rs 21,000 crore valuation would be the highest ever in the Indian market. Before this, the highest fundraise was seen in Paytm IPO last year at Rs 18,300 crore and Coal India in 2010 at Rs 15,200 crore.

The country's largest insurer reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition.

LIC has been informing about the IPO for several months through various channels, including print and TV advertisements. It has also approached its policyholders through SMS and other mediums to inform them about the share sale.

Moody's Investors Service said LIC's IPO was credit-positive for India's life insurance sector.

Demand for the IPO continued amid the interest rate hike by Reserve Bank of India and U.S. Federal Reserve.

The insurer had garnered around Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.