LIC Hits New Record Low; Investors Lose Over Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore: 5 Points

Investors' euphoria surrounding LIC 2.0 has turned into worries since its flop debut. The market capitalisation of LIC fell to around Rs 4.79 lakh crore on Tuesday, down more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore. At the issue price of Rs 949, LIC's market valuation stood a little over Rs 6 lakh crore.

Indian equity benchmarks have seen volatile moves in the past week amid worries over surging inflation and an expected interest rate hike by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy meeting, due on June 8.

LIC shares got listed on the stock exchanges on May 17. Since its listing, the scrip has closed in the green for just four trading sessions. The stock has been falling for the past six days.

Last week, the state-run insurer posted a 17 per cent decline (yearly) in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,410 crore for the March 2022 quarter. However, LIC's net premium income stood 17.9 per cent higher at Rs 1.4 lakh crore from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter year ago.