LIC Debuts On D-Street: Pre-Open, Indicative Price Rs 824 On BSE

According to the pre-open indicative price on the BSE, LIC's debut open will be over 13 per cent lower at Rs 824 per share from its allotment price of Rs 949.

If the premium in the grey market is anything to go by, then LIC shares are likely to trade below their IPO allotment price of Rs 949 per share. Indeed, the premium for LIC shares in the grey market has fallen nearly 70 per cent since the IPO opened for subscription on May 9, underscoring sentiment that the risks are tilted toward lower listing on stock exchanges.

The listing comes when financial markets have been whiplashed on stagflation worries as major central banks are poised on an aggressive interest rate hike path to combat multi-decade high inflation. Emerging markets assets have taken a beating on foreign capital exodus driven by the dollar's appeal on a general increase in flight-to-safety trades.

LIC priced its public offer, India's largest-ever, at the top of the indicated range (Rs 902-949), at Rs 949. The insurance company's shares were last trading at a discount of around Rs 30 in the grey market from the upper end of the price band, a sharp decline from a premium of 100 rupees earlier this month.