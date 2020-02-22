SBI Now Pays These Returns On Retail Fixed Deposits

State Bank of India (SBI) currently provides eight maturity options for domestic retail fixed deposits. With effect from February 10, the country's largest lender provides returns to the tune of 4.5-6.5 per cent to customers on retail fixed deposits (FDs) - which are fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The lock-in period or maturity period ranges from seven days to 10 years. SBI pays interest at the rates of 4.5-6.0 per cent to the general public and 5-6.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in.

Here are some key details about SBI's retail fixed deposits (FDs):

Interest Rates And Maturity Options

SBI currently pays the following interest rates to senior citizens and other customers on retail fixed deposits:

Maturity Period Interest Rate With Effect From February 10, 2020 Public Senior Citizen 7 days to 45 days 4.50% 5.00% 46 days to 179 days 5.00% 5.50% 180 days to 210 days 5.50% 6.00% 211 days to less than 1 year 5.50% 6.00% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.00% 6.50% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.00% 6.50% (Source: sbi.co.in)

Interest Rates For Senior Citizens

On fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, SBI pays a 50-basis-point (0.5 percentage point) higher return to senior citizens compared to other customers.

Investment Limit

While there is no upper limit to the amount, the bank has mandated a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 for parking funds in its retail fixed deposits.

Change In Interest Rates

SBI offers both monthly and quarterly interval options for crediting the interest in retail fixed deposit accounts. However, the payment of interest on a monthly basis is made at a discounted rate, according to the SBI website.

SBI revises interest rates applicable to fixed deposits from time to time. The interest is paid at the contracted rate irrespective of any change in the rates.