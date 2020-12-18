Larsen & Toubro Emerges Lowest Bidder For HPCL's Rs 13,000 Crore Refinery Contract

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of infrastructure major L&T, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery's (HRRL) two engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning packages, namely Petro FCC and DFCU coming up at Barmer, Rajasthan, according to sources. The combined value for the packages will be around Rs 13,000 crore. The two projects include HRRL's Petro FCC and Dual Feed Cracker projects.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery opened the financial bids submitted by the two bidders (Petrofac and L&T Heavy Engineering) for the Petro FCC package and three bidders (Tecnimont+JGC, Petrofac and LTHE) for the DFCU package this month. Petrofac's bid got disqualified for both the packages.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of an 9.0 MMTPA integrated Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex namely Rajasthan Refinery Project. Licensor for both the blocks is TechnipFMC and Project Management Consultant is Engineers India Ltd. The capacity of PFCC is 2.9 MMTPA while DFCU is of 1.0 MMTPA.

LTHE has in the past executed multiple FCC Units and a Naphtha Cracker Complex for IOCL. At present, Cracker Furnace Package for HMEL-Bathinda Dual Feed Cracker is also under execution.

The PFCC and DFCU project corroborates LTHE's contribution to support HRRL in its commitment to bring on board the 1st Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex in Barmer, Rajasthan