Krishnamurthy Subramanian Is New Chief Economic Advisor

Krishnamurthy Subramanian fills the role vacated by Arvind Subramanian in June this year.

The government on Friday appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian as chief economic advisor, reported news agency Press Trust of India, citing an official release. His appointment is for a period of three years, according to the agency. A professor from the Indian School of Business, Krishnamurthy Subramanian fills the role vacated by Arvind Subramanian, who left the finance ministry in June this year. The position of chief economic advisor had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

Currently, Krishnamurthy Subramanian serves as Associate Professor of Finance (with tenure) and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at Indian School of Business. He serves as a member of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research.

He also serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management and the RBI Academy.

Krishnamurthy holds Ph.D and MBA degrees and from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, according to his profile on the Indian School of Business' website. He holds an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

He has served as member of expert committees for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Sebi.

Before beginning his academic career, Krishnamurthy Subramanian worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York. He also served in a management role in the elite derivatives research group at ICICI Ltd.

