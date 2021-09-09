Kotak Mahindra Bank Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates To 6.5%

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers home loans at all-time low interest rates of 6.50 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank has reduced interest rates on home loans to 6.50 per cent per annum for a limited festive season offer, which will begin from September 10 and will continue till November 8, 2021. The interest rate is applicable on both fresh home loans as well as balance transfer loans. The private lender announced the reduction of rate on Thursday, September 9, and added that the rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to the borrower's credit profile.

Mr Uday Kotak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kotak Mahindar Bank said in a tweet that ''as families get ready to welcome Ganesha into their homes, we are delighted to make it even easier to buy the home of one's dream. Home Loans now at 6.50 per cent.''

In the recent past, the bank's rivals which include HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), have also reduced their interest rates on home loans.

''The mood amongst home buyers is quite positive and this rate cut will act as a catalyst for quicker decisions. We believe other banks and financial institutions may also bring down rates to match Kotak Bank's 6.5 per cent limited period offer,'' said Mr. Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty

''Given the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious by a large number of Indians to make big-ticket purchases, the timing of reduction in interest rate couldn't have been better,'' added Mr Goyal.

On Thursday, September 9, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 1,818 apiece on the NSE. Kotak Mahindra Bank opened at Rs 1,826 on the NSE, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 1,841.70 and an intra day low of Rs 1,806.80 throughout the trading session today.