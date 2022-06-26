How To Check PF (Provident Fund) Balance, Withdraw Money. Read

Simple methods to check you provident fund account balance and interest

Want to know how to check your provident fund (PF) balance and the interest transferred into your account? Read on.

Every salaried individual needs to be updated about the provident fund (PF) balance, especially at the end of a financial year.

Every month, an employee contributes a fixed 12 per cent of basic salary towards their PF account, and the employer also contributes an equal amount.

Though there are many ways to determine one's PF account balance, let us read about five simple methods to check it.

1. EPFO website:

On the EPFO website, click on 'Member Passbook' under the section for employees. You can view the PF passbook by logging in with your universal account number or UAN and password.

The break-up of contribution by the employee and employer is visible along with the opening and closing balance. The PF interest earned and any PF transfer amount are also mentioned.

If more than one provident fund number is attached to your UAN, then all of them will appear. You need to click on the specific member ID to find out the balance of that PF account.

2. Unified Portal:

You can also log on to the Unified Portal with your UAN and password and open the PF passbook to view the provident fund balance. You can view the PF contributions for different financial years also.

3. Through SMS:

You can use the SMS service to know the EPF balance on mobile. To use the service, you need to SMS EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. To know PF balance without UAN, sending an SMS will be useful.

You need to send the SMS at 7738299899, but it should be ensured that it is sent from your registered mobile number. After sending the SMS, you will receive the last PF contribution and the balance details of the member specific to your KYC details.

4. Through a missed call:

You can use your mobile phone to check the PF balance, for which you will not require the UAN. For this, you will have to use the Missed Call service provided by EPFO.

You have to give a missed call at 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After two rings, the call gets disconnected, and the user will receive the message showing the PF balance.

Importantly, this service is available free of cost and can be availed from non-smartphones also.

However, as an employee, you need to ensure that your UAN is linked to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN and even your mobile number must be linked and registered at the Unified Portal.

5. PF balance through the UMANG app:

One can download UMANG app – Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance- to get EPF details such as PF balance, claim status and Know Your Customer (KYC) status, among other details.

How to withdraw your PF?

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a lifetime investment that might be useful throughout important stages of one's life. It is made up of 12% of a worker's base salary per month, which is deposited with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The employer also contributes to this fund, which over time builds up a sizable corpus.

Steps And Regulations For Withdrawing From A PF (Provident Fund)

Before withdrawing provident funds, it is crucial to finish the KYC procedures.

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a lifetime investment that might be useful throughout important stages of one's life. It is made up of 12% of a worker's base salary per month, which is deposited with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The employer also contributes to this fund, which over time builds up a sizable corpus.

Employees can withdraw their PF online quite easily. This can be facilitated through the member e-SEW portal of EPFO. The employees can withdraw their complete savings in the PF once they retire.

However, if employees meet specific requirements, they may withdraw some money even before retirement.

Read here for easy steps to withdraw money from your PF account.