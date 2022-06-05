'KFConscious'; KFC India Goes Green, Plans 20 Eco-Friendly Restaurants

KFC India plans to unveil 20 eco-friendly restaurants in 2022

Fast-food chain KFC India has unveiled an initiative, 'KFConscious,' which aims to set up 'sustainable restaurants' by tapping energy efficiency and using environment-friendly materials, the company said on Sunday.

The company said the first such sustainable restaurant had been set up at Thiyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar) in the city.

"A first for the Quick Service Restaurant industry in the country, the restaurant is located at Thiyagarayanagar (T Nagar) in Chennai," marking the brand's commitment to growing sustainably, a company statement said here.

"The efforts with the KFConscious initiative align with KFC's global commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030. This is in addition to a sustainability commitment of all plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging to be recoverable or reusable by 2025," the statement said.

The restaurant design and operations integrate with energy efficiency, environment-friendly materials and waste diversion. This launch takes forward the brand's ongoing efforts in the journey.

Another KFC outlet in the Yamunanagar Expressway food court is marked by energy efficiency, the company said.

The company said that the brand aims to launch 20 more such restaurants by 2022, striving to enable consumers to enjoy their favourite KFC dishes in a much more responsible manner.

According to KFC India Managing Director Samir Menon, "we are passionate about feeding a future with more purpose and are committed to creating a better future for our customers, communities and the environment. The initiative KFConscious has provided an impetus to our efforts in driving meaningful change and pioneering sustainable development in the restaurant industry."

"We are honoured to help advance the conversation on sustainability and are proud to be able to shape the path ahead," he said.

According to the company officials, the solar panels at the restaurant in Chennai would help save about 18,000 units of power every year. At the same time, 100 per cent of the water collected from the RO system is utilised for flushing in the washrooms.

The usage of natural and LED lighting ensures energy efficiency, while the energy management system in the kitchen ensures optimised use of electricity.

It said that the company has also installed eco-friendly materials such as local clay tiles for wall finishes.