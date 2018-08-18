Kerala Floods: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Diverted Today

Kerala Floods: 194 people have been killed in the floods since August 8.

Indian Railways operated Southern Railway has mentioned a list of trains, on it's twitter handle, which are terminated, rescheduled, cancelled or partially cancelled today i.e. on August 18 on account of Kerala floods. Due to heavy rains, land slips, flash floods and closure of section between Shoranur -Kozhikkode in Palghat Division and Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section in Trivandrum Division, changes have been made in pattern of services, said Southern Railway. According to the control room of the Kerala state disaster management authority, 194 people have been killed and 36 missing in the floods since August 8, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Here's a list of trains terminated, rescheduled, cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted today due to Kerala rains:

Trains that are fully cancelled on August 18:

Train No 16348 Mangalore-Trivandrum Express

Train No 12686 Mangalore Chennai Central Express

Train No 16306 Kannu Ernakulam Jn Express

Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru- Kanyakumari Express

Train No 22641 Trivandrum Central- Shalimar Express

Train No 12645 Ernakulam Hazrat Nizanuddin Express

Train No 16332 Trivandrum Central-Mumbai CSMY Express

Train No 16307 Alleppey-Kannur Express

Train No 16344/13650 Madurai/Nilambur- Trivandrum Amritha Express

Train No 56600 Kozhikkode-Shorranur Passenger

Trains that are partially cancelled on August 18:

Train No 12696 Trivandrum- Chennai Central express partially cancelled between Trivandrum- Palakkad

Train No 56604 Shoranur-Coimbatore Passenger partially cancelled between Kannur-Palakkad

Train No 66605 Coimbatore-Shoranur Passenger partially cancelled between Palakkad-Shoranur

Train No 56611 Palakkad-Nilambur Passenger partially cancelled between Palakkad-Shoranru

Train No 56651 Coimbatore-Kannur passenger partially cancelled

Trains that are rescheduled on August 18:

Train No 16381 Mumbai CSMT-Kanyakumari Express scheduled to depart Mumbai at 15:45 hrs today is rescheduled to depart at 00:30 hrs of 19:08:2018 due to late running of it's pairing train

