Here Is All You Need To Know About Kedarnath Helicopter Yatra

Kedarnath Helicopter Booking: Pawan Hans offers 12 flights from Phata to Kedarnath on a daily basis.

Pawan Hans Limited, a Government of India enterprise, provides a daily helicopter flight service from Phata in Uttarakhand to Kedarnath. Pawan Hans holds the contract for operating helicopter connectivity services between Kedarnath from Phata in Uttarakhand, according to Pawan Hans's website - booking.pawanhans.co.in. Pawan Hans opened bookings for the service earlier this month. The return fare for the Phata Kedarnath helicopter service - from Phata to Kedarnath and back to Phata - is Rs 4,798 per person, according to the Pawan Hans bookings portal.

Here are details of Kedarnath helicopter booking service offered by Pawan Hans Limited:

Pawan Hans offers 12 helicopter flights from Phata to Kedarnath on a daily basis. Nine of these 12 flights return back to Phata on the same day, while three return back to Phata the next day, according to the Pawan Hans website.

The first flight to Kedarnath departs from Phata at 6:50 am and reaches Kedarnath at 7:00 am. The return flight to Phata departs from Kedarnath at 12:40 pm and reaches Phata at 12:50 pm the same day.

The return flights from Kedarnath to Phata are with a lag of nearly six hours for convenience of passengers so that they can visit the shrine and take the helicopter back to Phata, according to Pawan Hans.

The next day return flight from Phata to Kedarnath departs from Phata at 11:40 am and returns at 7:00 am the next day, according to Pawan Hans.

The return fare for the Phata-Kedarnath helicopter service is Rs 4,798 per person. The fare break-up is: Rs 2,285 plus GST of Rs 114 (amounting to a total of Rs 2,399) for a one-way journey.

Tickets for the Pawan Hans Kedarnath Helicopter Yatra can be booked online from the Pawan Hans bookings portal, booking.pawanhans.co.in.

