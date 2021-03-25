Jubilant FoodWorks To Launch Popeyes Restaurants In India

Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of popular Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, has entered into an agreement to launch Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Popeyes is an American multinational food chain which was founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition.

"Jubilant FoodWorks, the largest foodservice company in India, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years," the company said in a press release

"We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries. Chicken is one of the largest and fastest growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come. Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the JFL portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years," Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a statement.

"Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring the iconic chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. Popeyes uses proprietary seasonings and techniques developed by an in-house culinary team of chefs that makes its fried chicken a point of reference for Michelin Chefs and celebrities," Jubilant FoodWorks added.

Following this announcement Jubilant FoodWorks shares ended 1.37 per cent lower at Rs 2,830 on the BSE.