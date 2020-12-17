Domino's Pizza Maker Enters Biryani Segment

Customers will be able to order the Ekdum menu using the company's mobile app and websites

Foodservice company Jubilant FoodWorks - which owns and operates Domino's Pizza outlets - has entered the biryani segment with the rollout of brand "Ekdum!", in line with its strategy of portfolio expansion. Noida-based Jubilant FoodWorks said the new brand will start with three restaurants in Gurgaon, with more restaurants planned to open in the National Capital Region over the next few months. The three outlets in Gurgaon will serve the Ekdum brand items for delivery, takeaway, and dine-in.

The range of Ekdum-brand biryanis includes Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani, Jubilant Food said.

"Ekdum! will be affordably priced with biryani prices starting from Rs 99 that will offer unbeatable value for money to customers. These biryanis and other delicacies will be served in a special Dum Seal packaging which is eco-friendly, tamper proof and microwave friendly that locks in the flavour and aromas keeping them fresh and safe," the company said in a statement.

Customers will be able to order the Ekdum menu using the company's mobile app and websites, it said. They will be able choose from an extensive range of kebabs, curries, breads, desserts, and beverages. There will also be a range of raitas and chutneys that will serve to complement the food, Jubilant FoodWorks added.

"We are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market," chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S Bhartia said.

Jubilant FoodWorks, part of the Jubilant Bhartia group, operates a network of 1,264 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 281 cities.