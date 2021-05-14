JioPhone Users To Get 300 Minutes Of Free Outgoing Calls Per Month

For every JioPhone plan recharged, users will get an additional plan of same value for free.

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday said that its JioPhone customers, who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic, will get 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic.

"JioPhone was launched with the mission to provide a digital life to every Indian. In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," Reliance Jio said in a press release.

Besides, for every JioPhone plan recharged, users will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. But this offer is not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans, the company said in a press release.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," Reliance Jio added.