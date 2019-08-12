Free LED Televisions, Set-Top-Boxes In JioFiber Welcome Offer: Mukesh Ambani

JioFiber plans will be priced between Rs. 700 to Rs. 10,000 per month.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, at the 42nd annual general meeting of the company announced a slew of schemes for Jio customers ranging from landline phone connections to digital set-top-boxes under its JioFiber scheme. JioFiber enables a powerful combination of fixed-line connectivity and cloud applications leapfrogging them from no technology to having a complete line-up of cutting-edge, plug-and-play technology enabled tools. JioFiber will start its services from September 5 on the third anniversary of Reliance Jio, Mr Ambani said.

Here is all you need to know about JioFiber to be launched by Reliance Jio on September 5:

JioFiber customers who opt for our annual plans which the company calls Jio-Forever plans, will get an HD or 4K LED television and a 4K set-top-box absolutely free, Mukesh Ambani said at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting.

"The experience of JioFiber and Jio-set-top-box really comes to life when combined with an LED television. So, JioFiber customers who opt for our annual plans which we call Jio-Forever plans, will get an HD OR 4K LED television and a 4K set-top-box absolutely free. We are calling this the JioFiber welcome offer. I invite all of you to make the most of the JioFiber welcome offer and sign-up for JioFiber as soon as it is available in your neighbourhoods," Mr Ambani said.

JioFiber plans will be priced between Rs. 700 to Rs. 10,000 per month to suit every budget and every need.

JioFiber plans will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium over the top (OTT) applications.

"Premium JioFiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres! We call this Jio First-Day-First-Show," Mr Ambani said.

Voice calls from the JioFiber's home to any Indian operator - mobile or fixed - will be absolutely free forever, Mr Ambani added.

International calls to US and Canada under the JioFiber will be priced at Rs 500 per month.

