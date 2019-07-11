Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Packs: Recharge Plans, Validity, Data, Other Benefits Here

Jio recharge: Under Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan users get 1.5 GB of data for a period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, is offering recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day starting at Rs 149. Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day recharge packs come with a validity of 28 days and go up till validity of 365 days, Reliance Jio noted on its website jio.com. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio which started its telecom services in September 2016 has disrupted the industry by launching aggressively priced data plans and has been consistently increasing its subscriber base.

Here details of prices of recharge plans, validity, data and voice call benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under its 1.5 GB per day recharge packs:

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Reliance Jio users get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Under Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Reliance Jio users get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Under Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 Recharge Plan

Under Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 Recharge Plan

Under Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of one year (365 days). The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.