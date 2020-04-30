Reliance Jio Profit Nearly Triples In March Quarter, Announces New Video Platform

The company's Q4 net profit stood at Rs 2,331 crore

Reliance Industries' telecom arm Reliance Jio on Thursday reported a 177.5 percent growth in profit in the fourth quarter (January-March), to Rs 2,331 crore, up from Rs 840 crore, in the same quarter last year. As far as the entire financial year is concerned, Jio's net profit rose from Rs 2,964 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 5,562 crore in 2019-20, an annual increase of 88 percent.

In an official release, the company stated that as on March 31, its subscriber base stood at 38.75 crore, a 26.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of how much revenue a telecom firm earned from an individual user improved to Rs 130.6 per month from Rs 128.4 during the previous quarter.

Without divulging much details, the company also announced the launch of a "nationwide video platform" called JIOMEET.

The company, in its release also detailed upon Facebook's Rs 43,574 crore investment in order to buy 9.99 percent stake.

Of the total investment, Rs 14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth, while the parent company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will redeem optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) worth Rs 28,598 crore, the statement said.