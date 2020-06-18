Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms Has Raised Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore Within 9 Weeks Through These 11 Deals

Reliance Industries has sold a 24.70% stake in Jio Platforms since April 22

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has sold a 24.70 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,15,693.95 crore since April 22. Among the 11 deals so far, US-based Facebook has committed the biggest capital infusion of Rs 43,573.62 crore for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecoms arm Reliance Jio Infocomm. The internet giant is followed by US-based private equity firms Vista and KKR, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, each of which will take a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. The deals will help Reliance Industries eliminate its net debt by the end of the current financial year, a goal set by its chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Here are Jio Platforms' 11 deals with global investors announced so far:

Facebook

April 22: Reliance Industries said Facebook will take a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio platforms for RS 43,573.62 crore.

Silver Lake Partners

May 3: Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms for a 1.15 per cent stake.

Vista Equity Partners

May 8: Vista will own 2.32 per cent of Reliance Industries' digital services arm for Rs 11,367 crore.

General Atlantic

May 17: A 1.34 per cent stake will go to General Atlantic for Rs 6,598.38 crore.

KKR

May 22: Reliance Industries said KKR will take a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

Mubadala

June 5: Mubadala will purchase a 1.85 per cent interest in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore.

Silver Lake Partners and co-investors (additional investment)

Later that day, Reliance Industries said Silver Lake and its co-investors will buy an additional 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 4,546.80 crore. With this, the total investment by Silver Lake and its partners stands at 2.08 per cent.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

June 7: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

TPG

June 13: A 0.93 per cent stake will go to TPG for Rs 4,546.80 crore.

L Catterton

June 13: L Catterton will purchase a 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.50 crore.

Public Investment Fund

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.