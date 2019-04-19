Are You Stuck With A Jet Ticket? Here's How You Can Initiate Refund Process

Jet Airways is offering refund to all passengers affected by the temporary suspension of flights.

Jet Airways is offering refund to all passengers affected by the temporary suspension of its flight operations. The airline has assured that their customer support teams are working 24x7 to ensure that guests are provided with a full refund. "Due to operational reasons, our flight schedule has been impacted. We realise that this has affected our guests' travel plans and truly regret the inconvenience," the airline said on its official website- jetairways.com. On Wednesday night, the cash-strapped carrier announced the indefinite suspension all its flight operations. This move came after the ailing airline failed to secure an interim funding from its lenders.

Here are 5 things to know about Jet Airways' ticket cancellation and refund process:

1. Jet Airways has requested passengers to fill the form on the 'Disruption Assistance' page of the website, if they have booked tickets directly from Jet Airways' website and mobile app.

2. This facility is also available for passengers who have booked tickets through airline's contact centre or any of the ticketing offices, the carrier noted on the website.

3. Once the refund request is processed, the airline will take 7-10 working days to refund the amount to the account that was used for booking the ticket, the embattled airline said.

4. In case a passenger has booked the Jet Airways' flight through an agent, they will have to contact the agent directly.

5. If a ticket has been booked through travel portals, passengers will have to cancel their tickets on those websites/apps and seek a refund for their tickets, the carrier mentioned on its website.

