Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways discount offer: One needs to travel between January 16 and November 30 to avail the offer.

Jet Airways has come up with a discount offer on international flight tickets. The airline is offering up to 20 per cent discount in premiere section and up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy section from India to select destinations in Europe such as Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich said the airline on its website -- jetairways.com. The discount offer is valid till January 19, 2019, further said the country's second largest airline by market share. Passengers need to travel between January 16, 2019 and November 30, 2019, to avail the discount offer.

However, Jet Airways discount offer is not applicable for travel to London and Manchester.

The discount offer, which is valid on both one way and return journeys, is available only on Jet Airways website and mobile app.

The offer is also applicable on the airline's codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. A codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (airline A and airline B) whereby airline A will market and sell the flights of airline B as though they were the flights of airline A or vice versa.

Jet Airways discount is applicable only on select booking classes and child discount, black out period, will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, noted the carrier.

The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. Airlines are also coming up with new routes on a regular basis to attract passengers and increase their customer base.

