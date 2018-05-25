Jet Airways Clarifies: No Free Tickets On Anniversary As Promised In Fake WhatsApp Message A WhatsApp message was circulated promising two free tickets on private air carrier's twenty-fifth anniversary

Jet Airways clarified that the news of free gifts is shared on the verified social media accounts



The message even explains the process to avail the free tickets.



The message urges the users to share the forwarded message with 20 friends/ groups via WhatsApp. Then the user can click on the 'claim tickets' before entering the address details.



The message, which eventually turned out to be fake assures the gullible users that they will receive the air tickets in a day or two. As the message urged the users to circulate among other users, it quickly turned viral.



It is at this stage, Jet Airways, intervened and spilled the beans.



With a hash tag #Fake message, Jet Airways cleared the air by saying that it is a fake alert that is being circulated regarding ticket giveaways on the occasion of carrier's 25th anniversary. Jet Airways also stated that the WhatsApp forward is not an official contest/ giveaway and hence, they advise caution. Recently, NDTV reported that Jet Airways, AirAsia and GoAir are offering discount on flight tickets.



Only those contests and giveaways are company-sponsored which are shared on the verified social media accounts, the ones indicated with a blue tick.



