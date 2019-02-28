NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Agrees To Step Down As Chairman: Report

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.

Corporates | | Updated: February 28, 2019 19:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Agrees To Step Down As Chairman: Report

Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline's board, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the cash-strapped carrier inches closer to securing a rescue deal.

Eithad, which owns a 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, is however reticent to provide interim funding of about Rs 700 crore ($99 million) to Jet Airways, the source said. Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. Lessors have grounded more than a dozen of its planes pending payment of dues.

($1 = Rs 70.92)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet AirwaysNaresh Goyal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Pak Abhinandan VarthamanDonald TrumpFatima BhuttoIAF PilotNational HeraldNational Science DayLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProUNSCNachiketa

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top