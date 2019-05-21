Hinduja Group Evaluating Bid For Jet Airways

Conglomerate Hinduja Group said on Tuesday it is evaluating a possible bid for debt-laden Jet Airways Ltd.

The company was responding to a Reuters request for comment after the Economic Times said the group would start the process of bidding this week.

At 2:45 pm, Jet Airways shares were trading 9.97 per cent higher at Rs 144.50 on the BSE whose benchmark index Sensex was down 0.93 per cent at 38,987.

