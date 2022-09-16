Jeff Bezos Drops To Fourth Place On The World's Richest List

Jeff Bezos drops to fourth richest in the world on Forbes list

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's wealth dropped in the latest round of broad selloff in the US stock market, and as a result, he has now fallen to the fourth richest according to the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes.

The wealth of other American billionaires dropped from the recent market crash, driven by expectations for an even more aggressive Federal Reserve after the red-hot inflation reading.

That helped India's billionaire, Gautam Adani, to become the second richest person in the world.

Mr Adani, with a net valuation of $154.7 billion currently, surpassed Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Still, despite that broad-based wealth erosion, Elon Musk remained the richest person with a net worth of 273.5 billion, according to Forbes.

A decline of $2.3 billion put Mr Bezos in fourth place with a wealth of $149.7, while Bernard Arnault ranked third with his family's net worth totalling $153.5 billion as it slumped by $4.9 billion.

In the ninth-worst daily loss ever, the fortunes of America's richest billionaires tumbled on Tuesday by $93 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the biggest plunge was in Jeff Bezos's wealth, which fell by nearly $10 billion.

That is the latest in a series of ugly sell-offs this year for the markets and US billionaires' fortunes.

Last month, the US billionaires lost $78 billion in a day after an eight-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.