NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 4,500 Jobs

The firm, which employs about 40,000 people in Britain, also said it will begin producing electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant.

Corporates | | Updated: January 10, 2019 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 4,500 Jobs
London: 

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will cut around 4,500 jobs, mainly in its home market, as it tries to tackle a slowdown in China and a slump in demand for its diesel-powered vehicles. The firm, which employs about 40,000 people in Britain, also said it will begin producing electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant and will create a new battery assembly centre at Hams Hall near Birmingham as it develops a greener range of cars.

"We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry," said chief executive Ralf Speth.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jaguar Land Rover

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Quota BillLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAyodhya CaseUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizRahul GandhiDonald TrumpHrithik Roshan BirthdaySabarimala TempleHardik PandyaHonor View 20Mi TVRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top