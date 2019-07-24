Deadline For Income Tax Return Filing Extended: 10 Things To Know

The late fee will double if the tax payer files the returns between January 1 and March 31.

In a major relief to the taxpayers, the government has extended the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) by individuals for financial year 2018-19 by a month till August 31. The revised due date is applicable to all taxpayers who were liable to file their tax returns by July 31, the original due date. The extension comes after the government was appealed by many entities to extend the income tax return (ITR) filing date so as to allow sufficient time to assessees to file their returns.