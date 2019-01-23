Tax Body Asks Non-Filers To Submit Income Tax Returns Within 21 Days: 5 Things To Know

CBDT is a statutory authority functioning under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963.

Individuals who have not filed their income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2018-19 should do the same within 21 days to avoid proceedings under the Income Tax Act, news agency IANS (Indo-Asian News service) reported citing a government statement. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had identified through the Non-filers Monitoring System several potential non-filers who had carried out high value transactions in FY18 but had still not filed returns, the report added. CBDT is a statutory authority functioning under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963. The officials of the board in their ex-officio capacity function as a Division of the Ministry dealing with matters relating to levy and collection of direct taxes.

Here are 5 things to know about CBDT's warning to non-ITR filers:

1. CBDT carried out an analysis to identify non-filers about whom specific information was available in its database of the Income Tax Department.

2. "Non-filers are requested to assess their tax liability for assessment year 2018-19 and file the ITR or submit online response within 21 days," the CBDT said in the statement.

3. "If the explanation offered is found to be satisfactory, matters will be closed online. However, in cases where no return is filed or no response is received, initiation of proceedings under the Income-tax Act, 1961 will be considered," it added.

4. It reiterated that there was no need to visit any Income Tax office for submitting a response as the entire process can be completed online.

5. Taxpayers can access information related to their case from the compliance portal' accessible through the e-filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In.