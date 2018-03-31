IRCTC Opens Indian Railways' Luxurious Saloon Coach For Public. 5 Things To Know On the maiden journey, Indian Railways saloon coach had six passengers on board when it pulled out of the Old Delhi Railway Station.

Share EMAIL PRINT According to IRCTC, the saloons are now available for charter for the common people.



According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, Indian Railways has a total of 336 saloon cars across railway zones, among them 62 are air-conditioned. The decision to make saloons available to people was taken soon after a meeting of Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani, with travel and trade associations in January this year. IRCTC is operating first Railway Saloon Coach tour departed yesterday from Old Delhi Railway Station. It is like a moving house having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bath, a large living cum dining room, kitchenette and rear window for watching the spectacular views. pic.twitter.com/T49lOHM6Tp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 31, 2018 Here are 5 things to know about Indian Railways saloon coaches:



1. Indian Railways saloon coaches were earlier available for only top railway officials. Officials used the facility to reach remote areas not connected by road or air, said IRCTC.



2. On the maiden journey, Indian Railways saloon coach had six passengers on board when it pulled out of the Old Delhi Railway Station.



3. According to IRCTC, the saloons are now available for charter for the common people.



4. The saloons can accommodate two families and are adequately built to facilitate stay for up to five days.



5. According to IRCTC, the cost of chartering this saloon coach is around Rs 2 lakh.



Indian Railways first saloon coach with air-conditioned rooms, attached bathrooms and valet services started it's journey on Friday from Old Delhi Railway Station to Katra in Jammu, mentioned Ministry of Railways on its official twitter handle- @RailMinIndia. Railways' saloon coach, operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is just like a moving house having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bathroom, a large living cum dining room, kitchenette and rear window for watching the spectacular views, the tweet further said.According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, Indian Railways has a total of 336 saloon cars across railway zones, among them 62 are air-conditioned. The decision to make saloons available to people was taken soon after a meeting of Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani, with travel and trade associations in January this year.1. Indian Railways saloon coaches were earlier available for only top railway officials. Officials used the facility to reach remote areas not connected by road or air, said IRCTC.2. On the maiden journey, Indian Railways saloon coach had six passengers on board when it pulled out of the Old Delhi Railway Station.3. According to IRCTC, the saloons are now available for charter for the common people. 4. The saloons can accommodate two families and are adequately built to facilitate stay for up to five days.5. According to IRCTC, the cost of chartering this saloon coach is around Rs 2 lakh.