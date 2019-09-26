All You Need To Know About IRCTC Initial Public Offer

IRCTC operates one of the most transacted websites, www.irctc.co.in, in the Asia-Pacific region.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the only entity authorized by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, is planning to raise money via initial public offer (IPO). IRCTC is planning to sell 20,160,000 equity shares, of face value of Rs 10 each, in the price band of Rs 315-320 to raise Rs 628 crore at the lower end of the price band and Rs 638 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IRCTC's initial public offering's objective is to carry out disinvestment of equity shares by selling the government of India's stake and to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and for the offer for sale.

Post the issue government's holding will come down 87.40 per cent.

Here are the details of IRCTC IPO:

Investors who want to buy IRCTC shares in the IPO can do so by bidding for shares in the price band of Rs 315-320 for one lot which comprises of 40 shares and in multiples thereafter. The retail investors and employees of IRCTC are being offered discount of Rs 10 per share. The IPO will open on September 30 and last date for bidding will be October 3.

After the IRCTC's IPO concludes the market capitalisation of the company will be Rs 5,040 crore - Rs 5,120 crore.

50 per cent of the IRCTC IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional buyers and 35 per cent is for retail investors. The company has set aside 160,000 shares in the IPO for its employees.

IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are the book running lead managers of the IPO and Alankit Assignments is the registrar.

IRCTC: Company Profile

IRCTC was incorporated on September 27, 1999 and is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government of India under the administrative control of the ministry of railway.

IRCTC operates one of the most transacted websites, www.irctc.co.in, in the Asia-Pacific region with transaction volume averaging 2.5 to 2.8 crore transactions per month during the 5 months ended August 31, 2019, Axis Capital said in an IPO note.

Currently, IRCTC operates in four business segments, namely, internet ticketing, catering, packaged drinking water under the "Rail Neer" brand, and travel and tourism. IRCTC has also diversified into other businesses, including non-railway catering and services such as e-catering, executive lounges and budget hotels, which are in line with their objective to build a "one stop solution" for their customers, Axis Capital's note added

In the quarter ended March 2019, IRCTC posted net profit of Rs 272.60 crore which was up 23.56 per cent from Rs 220.62 crore during the same quarter last year.

