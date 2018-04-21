Rajdhani, Duronto Running Late? IRCTC To Provide Free Rail Neer Bottles. 5 Points

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now give an additional free bottle of 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water to passengers travelling by Rajdhani and Duronto in case their journey is extended beyond 20 hours due to late running of trains, as mentioned in Indian Railways circular dated April 18, 2018. Currently, passengers' onboard Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains get a complementary bottle of 'Rail Neer' along with disposable cup as soon as they are seated. They also get another free bottle if their scheduled journey is of 20 hours duration or more, the circular said.