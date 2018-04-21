Rajdhani, Duronto Running Late? IRCTC To Provide Free Rail Neer Bottles. 5 Points

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now give an additional free bottle of 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water to passengers travelling by Rajdhani and Duronto in case their journey is extended beyond 20 hours due to late running of trains, as mentioned in Indian Railways circular dated April 18, 2018. Currently, passengers' onboard Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains get a complementary bottle of 'Rail Neer' along with disposable cup as soon as they are seated. They also get another free bottle if their scheduled journey is of 20 hours duration or more, the circular said.
Here are 5 things to know about Indian railways' new initiative:
- According to Indian Railways, a second bottle of 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water will be served to passengers in case the train is running late by more than two hours and total travelling time of passengers is more than 20 hours.
- Earlier, there was no option for passengers to get a bottle of 'Rail Neer' if passengers scheduled journeys are delayed due to late running of trains. Indian Railways' new initiative will lessen trouble and come as a relief to passengers who often have to pay vendors to get water on long-train journeys.
- For example, if a passenger undertakes a five hour journey and the train gets delayed by 15 hours, they will get a bottle, the circular added.
- In case of trains managed by licenses, Indian Railways' will make payments to licensees for supplying 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water as the cost are separately included in the fare.
- In case of non-availability of 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water, other reputed brands of packaged drinking water may be served, added the circular.