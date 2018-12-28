Indian Railways Hikes Lower Berth Quota For Senior Citizens, Women Passengers

In Rajdhani, Duronto and other AC trains, the number of seats earmarked for this category will be nine.

Indian Railways has enhanced the combined reservation quota of lower berths for senior citizens, female passengers of 45 years and above and pregnant women in mail, express trains and Rajdhani, Duronto trains, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry said that it has revised the quota to 13 seats for normal mail or express trains having single coach of the designated class. It also said that for trains having more than one coach of the designated class the number of lower berths seats reserved will be 15.

"While in Rajdhani, Duronto and other AC trains, the number of seats earmarked for this category will be nine," it said.

Ministry of Railways shared the following details about its revised lower berth quota:

Class Revised (Number of lower berths per coach) Normal Mail/Express train Rajdhani/ Duronto/ Having single coach of the class Having more than one coach of the class fully AC trains Sleeper 6 7 - 3AC 4 4 5 2AC 3 4 4

At present 12 lower berths are earmarked in sleeper, AC-3 tier and AC-2 tier classes for senior citizens, female passengers-- 45 years of age and above-- and pregnant women. In Rajdhani, Duronto and other fully air-conditioned express trains, the quota of reserved seats is seven.

In a separate announcement, Ministry of Railways released several measures to improve the quality of food in trains. Upgradation of base kitchens/kitchen units, installation of CCTV in base kitchens and their centralized monitoring, sharing of live streaming of the base kitchens through website of IRCTC, deployment of food safety supervisors, examination of quality of food and hygiene and cleanliness in pantry cars by third party audit are some of the steps to be undertaken by the railways.