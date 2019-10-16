IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Special Train To Start From October 19, Details Here

According to the IRCTC, the special train has been designed on the lines of Maharaja Express.

The Indian Railways is reintroducing the Buddhist Circuit special train tours in October which covers places associated with Gautam Buddha, owing to its successful run last year. The Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had run similar packages of the special tourist trains in 2018.

According to the IRCTC, the train covers important destinations connected with the life of Buddha in India and Nepal over eight days starting from October 19 to 26. The new Buddhist Circuit tourist train will cover various key pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal that include Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini (Nepal), Shravasti and Agra.

According to the IRCTC, the special train has been designed on the lines of Maharaja Express, and the train is enhanced with touchless taps, leather interiors, sofas, bio-vacuum toilets and adjustable reading lights. The special train has four first-class AC coaches, two second-class AC coaches, two dining cars. According to the IRCTC, all passengers buying the Buddhist circuit train tour tickets will get a 50 per cent discount on their companion's ticket fare.

The IRCTC will be charging Rs 1.23 lakh for first AC full tour and Rs 1.01 lakh for the complete tour. The discount is applicable for all nationalities. The tour package includes journey by exclusive air-conditioned train, road transport by AC coaches, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, English/Hindi speaking tour escort, entrance fees of monuments/sightseeing trips as well as travel insurance.

However, the package will not include Nepal and India visa fees, items of personal use, road transfers to and from Delhi-Safdarjung railway station, air ticket, and others.





