Indian Railway Trains Rescheduled: New Timings, Higher Frequency Of Express Carriers

Train number 15060 will depart from Anand Vihar at 2.15 pm instead of 2.05 pm.

Indian Railway's Northern wing (Northern Railway) is set to increase the frequency of train number 12583/12584 Lucknow-Anand Vihar-Lucknow Double Decker Express to four from two currently in a bid to cater to the growing number of passengers. Because of this, there are some changes in the timings of train number 15060 Anand Vihar (T) Lal Kuan Intercity Express, Northern Railway informed in a tweet on Saturday. The changes will be made effective from July 3 onwards, reads the tweet. The revised timings of express train are given as under.

Five Things About Schedule of Train Number 12583/12584, Train Number 15060

1. The train number 12583 and 12584 will run on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Currently, the train runs only on Friday and Sunday.The frequency of train has been increased to cater to the growing demand of passengers.

2. The train number 15060 Anand Vihar (T) - Lal Kuan Intercity Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 2.15 pm instead of 2.05 pm.

3. The new timings of reaching at Hapur and Amroha are 3.30 pm and 4.28 pm. From these two stations, the train will depart in two minutes at 3.32 pm and 4.30 pm respectively.

Now, the train will reach Moradabad and Pipalsana at 5.10 pm and 5.46 pm. The train will wait for just five minutes at Moradabad and for two minutes at Pipalsana and will depart at 5.15 pm and 5.48 pm, respectively.

4. Moving on further, the train will now reach Kashipur and Bazpur at 6.45 pm and 7.33 pm.At Kashipur the train will wait for half an hour before departing at 7.15 pm. And at Bazpur, the train will wait for two minutes before leaving at 7.35 pm.

5. The new timings of reaching Gularbhoj will be 7.56 pm, from where it will depart at 7.58 pm. The train will eventually reach at Lal Kuan at the earlier time of 8.35 pm.



