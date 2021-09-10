Rs 240 Cancellation Charge For AC 1st Class Ticket: How To Cancel IRCTC E-Tickets

IRCTC E-tickets: Flat cancellation charges are levied on confirmed train tickets

Indian Railways levies different cancellation charges on its classes of tickets such as executive class or AC first class, AC two-tier, AC three-tier, among others. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) - the e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, has specified rules on the cancellation of confirmed train tickets on its official IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website. IRCTC levies flat cancellation charges on confirmed tickets before the chart preparation of the train and after the reservation chart is prepared.



IRCTC Cancellation charges of e-Tickets before the chart preparation of trains:

According to IRCTC, the amount deducted is based on the time of cancellation and the status of the train ticket at the time of cancellation.

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled online more than 48 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train, the minimum per passenger flat cancellation charges for the class of tickets are as follows:

Rs 240 will be deducted for AC first class or executive class

Rs 200 will be deducted for AC two-tier or first class

Rs 180 will be deducted for AC three tier or AC chair car or AC 3 economy class

Rs 120 will be decuted for sleeper class

Rs 60 will be decided for second class



2. If a confirmed train ticket is cancelled within a period of 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, then the cancellation charges will be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned above, plus GST applicable for all the AC classes.

3. If a confirmed train ticket is cancelled online within a period of 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, then the cancellation charges will be 50 percent of the fare subject to the minimum cancellation rate, along with GST applicable for all the AC classes.

4. IRCTC added that no refund of fare will be admissible on the train tickets having a confirmed reservation staus, if the ticket is not cancelled online or the TDR is not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

How to cancel IRCTC e-ticket online: