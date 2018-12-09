Indian Railways Upgrades Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Check New Features, Routes Here

Buddhist circuit tourist train is manufactured in rail coach factory, Kapurthala.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday flagged off new Buddhist circuit tourist train from Safdurjung Railway Station. The new Buddhist circuit tourist train is equipped with enhanced features and will cover all the important destinations associated with Buddha's life, mentioned IRCTC on its official Twitter handle- @IRCTCofficial. The train will be travelling through Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and end with a tour of Taj Mahal, Ministry of Railways was quoted as saying in a Press Trust Of India (PTI) report.

IRCTC launches all new Buddhist circuit tourist train rake which will cover all the important destinations associated with Buddha's life. Equipped with the new features like foot massagers and safety lockers it was flagged off today by the chairman of railway board. pic.twitter.com/QdjYPpd8fg — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) December 8, 2018

New Deluxe Tourist Train inspected by Chairman, Member Traffic Railway Board & Secretary, Ministry of Tourism at DSJ during it's first departure on Buddhist Circuit itinerary. This new train is equipped with state of the art equipment and guest amenities. pic.twitter.com/1U3uwM3Igf — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) December 8, 2018

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC new Buddhist circuit tourist train:

1. Buddhist circuit tourist train is manufactured in rail coach factory, Kapurthala. The new deluxe train comprises of 12 state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 1 kitchen car, 2 dinning cars, 1 staff car and 2 power cars. LHB coaches are the passenger coaches of Indian Railways that can travel at a higher speed.

2. Besides comfortable spacious cabins and coupes, the first AC coaches in Buddhist circuit tourist train have fitted in-room amenities like individual lockers inside fixed ladders for tourists.

3. The other coach amenities include bathrooms on either sides for showers with geysers, urinals in each lavatory.

4. The second coaches have undergone a design change as the railways have done away with the side berths in these coaches which have been replaced with single-seater sofa for panoramic view during journey.

5. A mini library and foot massager with sofa has also been provided.

6. Besides passenger coaches, the new train also has a full-fledged LHB kitchen car which is equipped with latest kitchen equipments like hot plates, ice cube making machines, integrated exhaust system, chest freezer, deep freezer and refrigerator for the tourists.

7. Equipments used in five star hotels like hot plate dispenser, microwave oven, coffee machine, bottle chiller, dish wash machine, among others, are also provided, the statement said.

8. There are two dining cars in the train, aesthetically designed with a seating capacity of 64 each. The two dinning cars of different colour themes have venetian blinds windows for automatic opening and closing of windows blind.

9. The entire train is fitted with CCTV camera for better surveillance and very early smoke detection alarm system for safety and security of the tourists.

10. The train also has an unique vinyl wrap promoting incredible India by depicting all the world heritage sites in India, other important sites, wildlife, Indian dance forms, yoga postures and Indian vegetation.

