NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Indian Railways Upgrades Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Check New Features, Routes Here

The new Buddhist circuit tourist train is equipped with enhanced features and will cover all the important destinations associated with Buddha's life.

Services | | Updated: December 09, 2018 12:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways Upgrades Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Check New Features, Routes Here

Buddhist circuit tourist train is manufactured in rail coach factory, Kapurthala.


Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday flagged off new Buddhist circuit tourist train from Safdurjung Railway Station. The new Buddhist circuit tourist train is equipped with enhanced features and will cover all the important destinations associated with Buddha's life, mentioned IRCTC on its official Twitter handle- @IRCTCofficial. The train will be travelling through Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and end with a tour of Taj Mahal, Ministry of Railways was quoted as saying in a Press Trust Of India (PTI) report. 

 

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC new Buddhist circuit tourist train:

1. Buddhist circuit tourist train is manufactured in rail coach factory, Kapurthala. The new deluxe train comprises of 12 state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 1 kitchen car, 2 dinning cars, 1 staff car and 2 power cars. LHB coaches are the passenger coaches of Indian Railways that can travel at a higher speed.

2. Besides comfortable spacious cabins and coupes, the first AC coaches in Buddhist circuit tourist train have fitted in-room amenities like individual lockers inside fixed ladders for tourists. 

3. The other coach amenities include bathrooms on either sides for showers with geysers, urinals in each lavatory. 

4. The second coaches have undergone a design change as the railways have done away with the side berths in these coaches which have been replaced with single-seater sofa for panoramic view during journey.

5. A mini library and foot massager with sofa has also been provided. 

6. Besides passenger coaches, the new train also has a full-fledged LHB kitchen car which is equipped with latest kitchen equipments like hot plates, ice cube making machines, integrated exhaust system, chest freezer, deep freezer and refrigerator for the tourists.

7. Equipments used in five star hotels like hot plate dispenser, microwave oven, coffee machine, bottle chiller, dish wash machine, among others, are also provided, the statement said. 

8. There are two dining cars in the train, aesthetically designed with a seating capacity of 64 each. The two dinning cars of different colour themes have venetian blinds windows for automatic opening and closing of windows blind. 

9. The entire train is fitted with CCTV camera for better surveillance and very early smoke detection alarm system for safety and security of the tourists.

10. The train also has an unique vinyl wrap promoting incredible India by depicting all the world heritage sites in India, other important sites, wildlife, Indian dance forms, yoga postures and Indian vegetation.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC deluxe trainsBuddhist circuit tourist train

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusExit PollsIsha AmbaniBulandshahrDevoleena BhattacharjeeTSLPRBKannur Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top