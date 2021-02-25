RailTel Corporation To List Tomorrow

RailTel Corporation is among largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India

RailTel Corporation of India, one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India, will list on the bourses tomorrow i.e. February 26. RailTel Corporation's Rs 819 crore initial public offer (IPO) was an offer for sale by the government as part of the divestment programme. The IPO, which was open for bidding between February 16 and February 18, was subscribed 42.4 times.

RailTel Corporation was incorporated in September 2000. It is among the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India, providing telecom network services, national long distance services and telecom infrastructure services across more than 55,000 route kilometers of optical fiber cable network and connecting 5,677 railway stations across the country.

Meanwhile, Nureca, which owns the Dr Trust brand, made a stellar stock market debut today i,e. Wednesday. The shares opened for trading with a gains of over 50 per cent vis-a-vis the issue price of Rs 400. On the NSE, Nureca opened for trading at Rs 615, a premium of 54 per cent and on the BSE, Nureca shares started the day higher by 59 per cent at Rs 635.