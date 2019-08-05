Rupee Suffers Biggest Slump Against Dollar In 6 Years: 10 Things To Know

Here are key things to know about rupee-dollar rate today:
- In the intraday trade, rupee moved in the range of 70.18-70.74 before closing at 70.73 against the dollar -- a level not seen since March 1.
- This is the highest single-day fall for the rupee since August 2013.
- "India's rupee tumbled the most since December triggered by depreciating Yuan. Chinese Yuan weakened beyond 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008, signalling a new phase in the trade war between US and China," Press Trust of India quoted VK Sharma, head PCG & capital markets strategy, HDFC Securities, as saying.
- Besides the US-China trade-related concerns, Home Minister Amit Shah moving a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir kept the pressure on the rupee, the report said citing forex traders.
- Traders said the near term focus will be on the RBI's monetary policy meeting scheduled to announce outcome on August 7.
- "Widely, RBI is expected to cut rates further by 25 bps and continue to hold the accommodative stance which will weigh on rupee," PTI quoted Rahul Gupta, currency research head, Emkay Global Financial Services, as saying.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,016 crore on Monday, as per provisional data on the NSE.
- The domestic benchmark indices also plummeted in Monday's session. The Sensex fell as much as 701 points and the Nifty 50 index dropped below 11,800.
- The Sensex ended 418 points or 1.1 per cent lower at 36,700 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 1.2 points or 135 per cent to close at 10,863.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.39 per cent to 97.69. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.39 per cent on Monday. (With inputs from PTI)
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.