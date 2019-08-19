Rupee Closes At Over 6-Month Low Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 71.14 against the dollar.

The rupee fell by 29 paise to close at an over six-month low against the US dollar on Monday, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The fall came on the back of growing worries over economic slump and sustained foreign fund outflows. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the greeback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also took a toll on the rupee. Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. The rupee opened on a weak note and fell to an intraday low of 71.48 before closing at 71.43 against against the American currency.